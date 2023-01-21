Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises about 4.1% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 225.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

FUTY opened at $44.83 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64.

