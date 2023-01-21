Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $73.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

