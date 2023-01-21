Fiera Capital Corp Buys 12,680 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,591 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.09% of Autodesk worth $37,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Autodesk stock opened at $205.90 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $252.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

