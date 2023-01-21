Fiera Capital Corp Has $31.72 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,709 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.25% of MongoDB worth $31,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 833.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,940,000 after buying an additional 464,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 905.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after acquiring an additional 312,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $197.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.56. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $471.96.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.90.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $410,578.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,302 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,471.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $410,578.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,471.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

