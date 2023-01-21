Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.32% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $40,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $178.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.44 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

