Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,690 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIP. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

