Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.19% of United Rentals worth $32,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4,313.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after buying an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 60.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after buying an additional 146,657 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 67.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,711,000 after buying an additional 145,843 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $383.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $394.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.09.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

