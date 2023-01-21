Fiera Capital Corp Sells 27,944 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,944 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $17,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $35.30.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIW. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

