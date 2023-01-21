Fiera Capital Corp Sells 37,896 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,896 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $25,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after buying an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $100.09 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.74.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

