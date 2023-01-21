Fiera Capital Corp Sells 8,682 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.62% of BlackLine worth $20,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $93.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,453 shares of company stock worth $440,251 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.