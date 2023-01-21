Filecoin Price Reaches $4.96 on Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $4.96 or 0.00021361 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $299.64 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 367,754,113 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

