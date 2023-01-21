Financial Comparison: Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) versus Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) and Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Unicharm and Princeton Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm 7.86% 9.81% 6.36% Princeton Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Unicharm and Princeton Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicharm 0 1 0 0 2.00 Princeton Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Princeton Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.13%. Given Princeton Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Princeton Bancorp is more favorable than Unicharm.

37.5% of Princeton Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Princeton Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unicharm and Princeton Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $7.12 billion 3.24 $661.98 million $0.19 39.11 Princeton Bancorp $73.94 million 2.85 $25.30 million $3.90 8.33

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton Bancorp. Princeton Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Princeton Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Unicharm pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Princeton Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Princeton Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Princeton Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Unicharm has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Princeton Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Princeton Bancorp beats Unicharm on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Others. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products, which include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot. The Pet Care segment deals with the production of pet food and pet toiletries, which include the brands Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gin no Spoon, Deo-Sheet, Deo-Manner-Wear, Deo-Sand, and Deo-Toilet. The Others segment manages commercial products that used in nonwoven fabric. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. The company was founded by Keiichiro Takahara on February 10, 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

