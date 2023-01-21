Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $27.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $27,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.76 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.75.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.