Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK opened at $181.61 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

