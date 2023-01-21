Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.