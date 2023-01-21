Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $8.16 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $220.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.99 and its 200-day moving average is $201.69. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $230.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

