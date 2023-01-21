Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $96.36 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,360,000. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $51.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98.

