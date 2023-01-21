Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $256.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $279.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.63. The company has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.66%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

