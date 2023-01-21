Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 641 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.79.

Insider Activity

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $304.40 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

