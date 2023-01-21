Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,599 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,317 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,927. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture Announces Dividend

ACN stock opened at $280.47 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $360.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.88 and its 200 day moving average is $282.07. The firm has a market cap of $176.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

