Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $131.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.45. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

