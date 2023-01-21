Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,294 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,193,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,193,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $176.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.31.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

