Financial Management Network Inc. Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.53.

Boeing stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,475,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,758. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.92. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $223.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

