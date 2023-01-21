Financial Management Network Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,439. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75.

