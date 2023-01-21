Financial Management Network Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.4% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

CALF traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,723 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.