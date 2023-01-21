Financial Management Network Inc. Has $394,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 829,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,031 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 117,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 493,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,819. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.