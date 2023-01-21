Financial Management Network Inc. Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,862. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.74.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

