Financial Management Network Inc. Has $889,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $45.36. 19,859,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,601,577. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $50.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00.

