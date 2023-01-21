Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 445 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $45.60. 4,416,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $901,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,895,535.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,785 shares of company stock valued at $22,885,776 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

