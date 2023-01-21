Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 535 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,520,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 535,415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $72.36. 3,670,345 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78.

