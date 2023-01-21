Financial Management Network Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.71. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

