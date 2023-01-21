First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America downgraded shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $14.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered First Advantage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Advantage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

FA opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.95 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Advantage by 657.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,800,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after buying an additional 1,562,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Advantage by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,948,000 after buying an additional 675,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Advantage by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after buying an additional 560,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Advantage by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 483,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in First Advantage by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,708,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,316,000 after buying an additional 438,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

