First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $47.40 Average PT from Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $216,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $216,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $178,193.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,982 shares of company stock worth $2,405,719 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 23.2% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 220,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at $15,244,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 97,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

