First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FM. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Joseph lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.05.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$30.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.95. The company has a market cap of C$21.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

