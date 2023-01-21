First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.98 and last traded at $42.39. Approximately 125,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 123,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $74,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 27.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $164,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.