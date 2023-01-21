First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 0.9% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 47,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 9,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.28. 1,035,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,245. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.