First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FAD traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $88.65 and a 12 month high of $115.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.31.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
