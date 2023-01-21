First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARZ traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 1,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

