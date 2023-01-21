FlatQube Price Tops $2.10 on Major Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00009320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $31.44 million and approximately $2,147.29 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.12191018 USD and is up 7.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,481.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

