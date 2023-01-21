Flow (FLOW) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Flow coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00004665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $91.21 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,410,062,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

