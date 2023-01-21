Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Receives $162.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.67.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 168 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of UZAPF stock opened at $172.30 on Monday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.40 and its 200-day moving average is $165.59.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.