FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 27,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

FNCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FNCB opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. FNCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 30.41%.

FNCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 23.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 44.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. 14.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

