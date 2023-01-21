FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Trading 2.1% Higher

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.39. 5,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

