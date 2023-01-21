FTX Token (FTT) Price Up 54.4% Over Last Week

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 54.4% higher against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00010041 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $758.62 million and approximately $53.48 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00418835 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,755.54 or 0.29399142 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00701520 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

