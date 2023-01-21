fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.21.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $435.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $224.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.47 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 86.28% and a negative net margin of 56.69%. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

