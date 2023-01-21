Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.19

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Function X has a total market cap of $78.50 million and approximately $477,442.22 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003096 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00417271 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,768.21 or 0.29289368 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.17 or 0.00701789 BTC.
About Function X
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
