Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.19

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Function X has a total market cap of $78.50 million and approximately $477,442.22 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00417271 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,768.21 or 0.29289368 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.17 or 0.00701789 BTC.

About Function X

Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Function X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

