Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) were down 7.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 6,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 557,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Specifically, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,268.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Funko Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $578.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). Funko had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $365.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Funko

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Funko by 64.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Funko in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Funko by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

