FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Decreased by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

GOLD stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 25.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

