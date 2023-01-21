FY2022 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Lifted by Cormark

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
ORLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 12.79%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Orla Mining by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
