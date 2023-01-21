FY2022 EPS Estimates for PHX Energy Services Corp. Raised by Stifel Firstegy (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for PHX Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PHX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of PHX opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$421.70 million and a P/E ratio of 12.77. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$142.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.00 million.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 113,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total transaction of C$908,666.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,214,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,874,803.85. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$141,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,758,403. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 113,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total value of C$908,666.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,214,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,874,803.85. Insiders sold a total of 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,030 over the last three months.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

